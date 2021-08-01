Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 93.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hercules Capital by 78.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

