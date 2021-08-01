Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.04. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $32,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

