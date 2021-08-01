Zacks: Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $1.05. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99. The company has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $114.12 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

