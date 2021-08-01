Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $243.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.50 million to $250.84 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $327.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.76. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

