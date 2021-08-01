Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,589. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

