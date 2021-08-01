Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce $558.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.10 million and the lowest is $540.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

