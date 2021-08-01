Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post $133.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the lowest is $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 810.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $733.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

