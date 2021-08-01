Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

