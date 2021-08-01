Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

YUMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

