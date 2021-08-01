Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.81. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,580%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.42. 1,120,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

