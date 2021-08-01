Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.50 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce sales of $553.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 417,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.