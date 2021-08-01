Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post sales of $51.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.04 billion and the lowest is $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $210.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $231.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.