Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $122.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.