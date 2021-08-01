Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

