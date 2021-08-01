Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Several analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 58,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

