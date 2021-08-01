Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $979,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

