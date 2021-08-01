Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $760.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,577 shares of company stock worth $3,620,262. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

