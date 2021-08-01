Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -264.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

