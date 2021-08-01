Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. Research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

