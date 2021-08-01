Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

