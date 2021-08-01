Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,825,198 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

