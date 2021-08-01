Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Sell

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SBSW stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

