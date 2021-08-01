Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRWSY. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.