Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

