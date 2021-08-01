Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $712.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

