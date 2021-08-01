Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NRIM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

