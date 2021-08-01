Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.