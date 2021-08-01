Zacks Investment Research Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $213,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.