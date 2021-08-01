Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to “Buy”

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.