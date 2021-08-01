Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

