Zeepin Hits Market Capitalization of $391,312.68 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Zeepin has a total market cap of $391,312.68 and $59,692.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00137805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.78 or 1.00359826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00827804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.