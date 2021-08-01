Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Zeusshield has a market cap of $242,569.39 and $260.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.86 or 0.00802314 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00040255 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

