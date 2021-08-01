Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $378.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

