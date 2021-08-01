ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.41. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

