ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

