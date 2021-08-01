ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 8.7% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ZumCoin has a market cap of $811,060.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.