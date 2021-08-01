Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ZYXI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

