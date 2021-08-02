-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,770. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.