$0.09 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,847. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $240.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

