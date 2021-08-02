$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TME. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

