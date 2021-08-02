$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.73 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 829,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

