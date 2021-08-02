-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in REGENXBIO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.