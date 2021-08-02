$1.39 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.49. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

NYSE ECL opened at $220.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

