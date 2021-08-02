$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.16 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

