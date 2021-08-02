$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.76. 24,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,186. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $188.18 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.66.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

