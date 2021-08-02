105,000 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 98,618 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.17 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

