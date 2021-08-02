11,075 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19.

