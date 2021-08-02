1,111 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $210.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

