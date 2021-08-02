114,269 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Vishay Intertechnology comprises 1.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

