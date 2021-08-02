11,672 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of YELL stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.